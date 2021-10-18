New Delhi: Flipkart sale is going on and consumers can avail top deals on smartphones, TV, washing machine, furniture, electronic gadgets, home utility items etc. State Bank of India (SBI) customers can avail additional instant discount. Flipkart has listed 29 items for its “Top Offers”. Flipkart has stated it enables customers to verify and inspect shipments before accepting delivery.Also Read - Motorola's Budget Smartphone Moto E40 Now Available on Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale; Check Prices, Offers and Specifications

Flipkart Offers Today

Flipkart offering Samsung F12 smartphone from Rs 9,499 and moto G60 at Rs 16,999.

You can buy One Plus Y Series 100 cm (40 inch) full HD LED Smart Android TV at Rs 22,499.

You will also get top offers on thin and light laptops and top loading washing machines.

As part of the top offers, mixes, kettles and more are starting at Rs 399.

Flipkart is offering up to 70 per cent off on top water purifiers.

Flipkart top offers are applicable on bookshelves, top 100 furniture deals, office study chairs, space saving furniture, home temples, cabinet and drawers, portable laptop tables, hammock and swings, sofa and sectional, TV units.

Apart from these, one can avail Flipkart top offers on cooling pad, collapsible wardrobes, bean bags, mattresses, musical instruments.

Flipkart sells from budget phones to state-of-the-art smartphones. You will also get electronic Devices and accessories, large appliances, small home appliances, lifestyle, home and furniture, baby and kids, books, sports and games, and grocery and supermart. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 Starts October 17: Get Upto 80% Discount On Mobiles, Laptops | Check Bank Offers, Deals