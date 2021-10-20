New Delhi: Flipkart sale is here and so as the hefty discounts. If you are fond of Apple iPhones and AirPods, then you can avail these gadgets at discounted prices on the website of the e-commerce major. Flipkart is offering discount up to Rs 11,000 on different models of Apple iPhone 12. You can also get up to Rs 6,000 off on Apple AirPods.Also Read - Flipkart Sale: Top Offers, Discounts on Mobile, TV, Other Household Items

Flipkart Sale 2021 Offer on Mobile

Apple iPhone 12 White, 128 GB price can be purchased at Rs 59,999 on Flipkart. The original price is Rs 70,900.

You can buy Apple iPhone 12 Blue, 128 GB at Rs 59,999. The original price is Rs 70,900.

Apple iPhone 12 Blue, 64 GB price on Flipkart is Rs 53,999, from its original price of Rs 65,900.

Flipkart is offering Apple iPhone 12 Purple, 64 GB at Rs 53,999 against the original price of Rs 65,900.

Apple iPhone 12 White, 64 GB price is at Rs 53,999 from the original price of Rs 65,900.

You can purchase Apple iPhone 12 Green, 64 GB at Rs 53,999 on Flipkart, from the original price of Rs 65,900.

Apple iPhone 12 Black, 128 GB price is at Rs 59,999 from the original rate of Rs 70,900.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini Black, 64 GB price is at Rs 42,099 on Flipkart, from its original price of Rs 59,900.

Apple iPhone 12 Black, 64 GB price is Rs 53,999 on Flipkart, from the original rate of Rs 65,900.

You can buy Apple iPhone 12 Mini White, 64 GB price is at Rs 42,099 on Flipkart. The original price is Rs 59,900.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini Blue, 64 GB price is Rs 42,099 on Flipkart. The original price is Rs 59,900.

You can get Apple iPhone SE Black, 64 GB at Rs 30,099. The original price is Rs 39,900.

Flipkart Sale Today on Apple AirPods