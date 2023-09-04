Home

Business

Flipkart To Create Over 1,00,000 Seasonal Jobs Ahead of Festive Season

Flipkart To Create Over 1,00,000 Seasonal Jobs Ahead of Festive Season

The Big Billion Days (TBBD) is about scale, innovating for India, and impacting the ecosystem. It allows millions of new customers to experience the goodness of e-commerce, many of them for the first time," Flipkart Group Senior Vice President has said.

Flipkart's announcement of creating over 100,000 seasonal jobs comes at a time when the company has been expanding its reach to Tier 3 cities and beyond.

New Delhi: Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce company, plans to create over 100,000 seasonal jobs across its supply chain to meet the increased demand during the festive season. The jobs, both direct and indirect, will include delivery executives, packers, sorters, and local kirana partners. Flipkart also plans to hire people with disabilities to create a diverse supply chain talent pool as per a report in the news agency ANI.

Trending Now

Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart expects to generate over 1,00,000 new job opportunities across its supply chain, including fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery hubs, it said.

You may like to read

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days About To Scale

“The Big Billion Days (TBBD) is about scale, innovating for India, and impacting the ecosystem. It allows millions of new customers to experience the goodness of e-commerce, many of them for the first time,” Flipkart Group Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience and ReCommerce, Hemant Badri said.

TBBD is the Flipkart sale time during which it offers discounts on products of top brands.

“The complexity and scale during TBBD require us to scale up for capacity, storage, placement, sorting, packaging, human resources, training, delivery, and the entire supply chain, and this scale is always unprecedented,” Badri said.

According to him, this year, the company plans to deliver more than 40 per cent of shipments through its kirana delivery programme. This year, Flipkart has added more than 19 lakh sq ft of space in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana, the company added.

Flipkart’s Major Announcement

Flipkart’s announcement of creating over 100,000 seasonal jobs comes at a time when the company has been expanding its reach to Tier 3 cities and beyond. In the past few years, Flipkart has added more than 19 lakh square feet of space in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, and many other states.

Recently, Walmart, a US-based retail giant, has increased its stake in its Indian e-commerce subsidiary Flipkart by acquiring shares worth USD 3.5 billion (around Rs 28,953 crore) from non-controlling shareholders in the six months leading to July 31, 2023.

The company also received USD 700 million in new equity funding for its majority-owned PhonePe subsidiary during the same period.

(With inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES