Home

Business

Flipkart To Launch Quick-commerce Business Soon; To Deliver Products Same Day

Flipkart To Launch Quick-commerce Business Soon; To Deliver Products Same Day

Flipkart has announced plans to launch its quick-commerce businesses like Blinkit and Swiggy.

Flipkart to launch its quick commerce business soon.

New Delhi: In a big-stakes business battle, major e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced that it is planning to launch its quick-commerce business, aiming to deliver orders instantly. As per the latest update, the company is planning to launch the instant-delivery service in select locations as early as May this year, as per a report by news agency IANS.

“The e-commerce firm is committed to meeting evolving customer expectations and delivering excellence in value, selection and speed, with more initiatives expected on this front in the coming months,” a Flipkart spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The new foray comes at a time when Flipkart is also exploring the acquisition of the instant-delivery firm Dunzo. Earlier this month, Flipkart announced that it is gearing up to roll out same-day delivery of products across multiple categories in metro and non-metro cities.

List Of Cities Covered Under Flipkart Quick-commerce Business

The move will see customers across cities, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Patna, Raipur, Siliguri and Vijayawada.

The e-commerce major also launched its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) handle recently to further enhance its digital payment offerings for all customers, including its 500+ million customers.

Flipkart Launches Its Own UPI Handle

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Sunday launched its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) handle to further enhance its digital payment offerings for all customers, including its 500+ million customers.

With Flipkart UPI, users can now set up their own UPI handle for online and offline Merchant transactions within and outside of the Flipkart marketplace. For a distinctive customer experience, loyalty features such as Supercoins, Cashback, Brand Vouchers, Milestone benefits and more will be offered post the UPI launch.

On the Flipkart app, Flipkart UPI can be used to pay for any product or service, including e-commerce transactions, Scan and Pay to UPI ID, and recharges and bill payments, the company said in a statement.

In its first phase, Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank, wherein users can register for UPI with @fkaxis handle for their digital transactions using the Flipkart app.

“Recognising the dynamic digital landscape, the launch of Flipkart UPI seamlessly merges the convenience and cost-effectiveness of UPI with the trusted efficiency customers expect from us,” said Dheeraj Aneja, Senior Vice President, Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.