Flipkart vs Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026: Best smartphone deals, sale dates, bank offers and everything you need to know

Flipkart and Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 brings massive discounts on smartphones, gadgets and appliances, featuring top bank offers, early access deals and limited-time price drops across categories.

This year, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will kick off earlier on 16 January 2026, while Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale begins a day later on 17 January 2026. Both events are expected to run for several days, giving shoppers a generous window to score discounts across categories.

What sets these sales apart is not just when they happen, but how they’re structured – with each platform revealing early bird deals, surprise drops and exclusive offers before the official start to lure tech enthusiasts.

Bank Offers That Make Prices Even Sweeter

Savvy savings are all about the payment method – and both Amazon and Flipkart are leaning into bank partnerships to sweeten the deal:

Amazon is giving a 10% instant discount to SBI credit card users and on EMI transactions. On top of that, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can earn unlimited 5% cashback throughout the sale.

Flipkart isn’t far behind, offering a 10% discount for HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI options to make splurges easier on your wallet.

These bank incentives are expected to be a major draw, particularly for pricier gadgets where every percentage point of discount counts.

Both platforms are spotlighting jaw-dropping prices on smartphones, wearables, audio gear and more:

Amazon Highlights

OnePlus 15R set to sell at an effective price of around ₹44,999 with bank/EMI offers.

iQOO Z10R available from approximately ₹18,499 with coupons.

Samsung Galaxy A55 and M17 5G also seeing significant cuts, with the latter dipping below ₹13,000.

Budget-friendly Redmi A4 listed near ₹8,299.

Flipkart Buzz

Flipkart’s pre-sale deals have already started teasing discounts on hot models like iPhone Air, Infinix GT 30, Realme P3 Ultra, Vivo T4 Ultra, and Galaxy A35 5G. These offers span not just phones but smartwatches, laptops, TVs and TWS earbuds – a one-stop shop for tech shoppers.

Beyond Gadgets: Sale Picks for Every Shopper

It’s not all about electronics. Both marketplaces are rolling out steep markdowns on fashion, home appliances, furniture, beauty and daily essentials. With up to 80% off across categories, these sales are expected to lift overall Indian online spending this month.

Smart Shopping Tips

To make the most of these Republic Day deals:

Bookmark products you’ve been eyeing

Compare prices across platforms

Use the bank card that offers the highest combined discount

Shop early for limited-stock items

Whether you’re upgrading your tech arsenal or grabbing holiday gifts, this year’s Flipkart and Amazon Republic Day sales are shaping up to be the online shopping event of January 2026 – and possibly the best time to score premium gadgets without premium prices.

