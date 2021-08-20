Srinagar: In a big gift for the locals and tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, the State Bank of India this week has opened an ATM on a Houseboat at Dal Lake, Srinagar. Known as the floating ATM, it was inaugurated by the SBI Chairman Dinesh Khare on 16 August 2021. In a statement, the SBI said that this will add to the charm of Srinagar.Also Read - SBI Announces Platinum Deposit Scheme, Offers 6.20% Interest Rate, Extra Benefits | Check Details Here

"SBI opened an ATM on a Houseboat at #DalLake, Srinagar for the convenience of locals & tourists. It was inaugurated by the Chairman, SBI, on 16th August. The #FloatingATM in the popular Dal Lake fulfils a long-standing need & will be an added attraction to the charm of Srinagar, the country's top lender said in a tweet.

During a ceremony, the SBI's first floating ATM was commissioned by the then Deputy Managing Director of Mumbai Corporate Center Ashok K. Launched by Kinney.

It must be noted that the SBI had first launched the floating ATM in Kerala in 2004. That time, the floating ATM of SBI was installed in Jhankar yacht owned by Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC). The houseboat operates between Ernakulam and Vaypeyan region.

To enhance its operations, the SBI is continuously expanding the services for its customers, for their convenience.

Notably, the State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank with a network of 22,224 branches and 63,906 ATM / CDM in India with 71,705 BC outlets.