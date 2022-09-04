Domestic Flights Latest Update: Days after the Centre removed the cap on airfares, various airlines across India have got into a war on air tickets and are offering massive discounts to the fliers. With the new offers, now you can fly from Mumbai to Ahmedabad at just Rs 1,400, or from Mumbai to Bengaluru for around Rs 2,000 or even less.Also Read - International Flights: Lufthansa to Cancel 800 Flights on Friday Due to Pilots’ Strike; Over 130,000 Passengers to be Affected

This has now become possible as cut-throat competition in the aviation sector has led to a price war among the airlines to attract fliers.

If you take a close look at the recent airfares, you will find that a ticket from Mumbai to Ahmedabad is costing Rs 1,399 on Go First and Rs 1,497 on new entrant Akasa Air for a journey on September 9. IndiGo, the largest domestic airline, is in a similar manner offering tickets on the same route for Rs 1,609.

Fly from Mumbai to Bengaluru at Rs 2,000

Similar is the case on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route with tickets available in the range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,200. While Akasa Air is offering a ticket for Rs 1,997 for a journey on September 9, a ticket on IndiGo is available for Rs 2,208.

The price war among the Indian airlines was expected following the removal of air fare cap by the Ministry of Civil Aviation from August 31 onwards.

Low price of air tickets benefits fliers

Looking at these developments, the industry experts said that high competition among the airlines may lead to benefits for the fliers and many airlines may offer discounts as per demand.

Most interestingly, the prices of air tickets have gone down mostly on the routes on which the newly-launched Akasa Air has started its operations.

An expert said the Aviation Ministry’s move has given flexibility to the airlines in deciding airfares as they can now charge as per their policies.

The entry of Akasa Air has increased competition in the aviation sector. To attract fliers, some airlines have already started offering tickets at lower rates.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry had said that after a review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel, it has been decided to remove the fare bands notified from time to time regarding air fares with effect from August 31.

(With inputs from IANS)