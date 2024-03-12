Home

Fly91 Airline’s Inaugural Flight Flagged Off, Scheduled Flights To Start From March 18

UDAN Scheme extends reach to Tier 2 & 3 cities, aims to boost domestic traffic to 30 crores by 2030.

Fly91 Airline’s maiden flight between Manohar International Airport (MOPA), Goa and Agatti Islands, Lakshadweep. (Image: X/@fly91_IN)

Fly91 Airline’s Inaugural Flight: Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Tuesday inaugurated Fly91, a regional airline, and flagged off its maiden flight between Manohar International Airport (MOPA), Goa and Agatti Islands, Lakshadweep.

In his inaugural address, Jyotiraditya M Scindia said that earlier in our country, airlines’ closures and bankruptcy used to be the news. In the past 10 years, the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi brought a new dawn to this industry which resulted in the birth of six new regional airlines.

Scindia also highlighted the multidimensional growth of civil aviation in the country. He reiterated the government’s commitment to connecting tier 2 and tier 3 cities through the UDAN scheme and said that the aviation industry is expecting to raise its domestic traffic to 30 crores by 2030 which was just 6 crores in 2014.

The airlines informed that Schedule flights will commence effective from 18 March 2024, between Manohar International Airport, Goa and Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jalgaon, Agatti, Pune, Nanded and from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune to Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nanded, and Goa in a phased manner.

These new connections will fulfill the demand for enhanced connectivity across the nation and increased accessibility of different regions. This will not only enhance tourism but also promote trade and commerce and give strength to the government’s commitment to offering an affordable, on-time, safe, and hassle-free travel experience to the passengers.

The event was attended by Fly91 Chairman Harsha Raghavan, Asangba Chuba Ao, Jt. Secretary MoCA, and other officials from AAI and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

