New Delhi: Flybig, India's newest airline carrier has entered into an agreement with IRCTC to facilitate travellers to book tickets for any of its northeast destinations through the latter's Air' platform. The partnership is launched in line with "Dekho Apna Desh " to promote NE sectors flora, fauna and culture. It also aims to boost 'Azadi ka Amrit Mohtsav', promoting connectivity & economic growth of NE sector.

Flybig started its operations in January 2021 under the government's regional air flight connectivity scheme UDAN which aims to make flying affordable. The airline is focused on connecting tier-2 and tier-3 cities within India.

In August, the airline had started direct flight services from Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to Tezu in eastern Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district. Flybig operates flights to Indore, Bhopal, Raipur, Kolkata and five airports in northeast India — Guwahati, Rupsi, Dibrugrah, Pasighat and Agartala — along with the newly-added Tezu. It also offers charter services from Delhi to Shillong.

About Flybig:

Flybig is a new scheduled commuter airline offering air travel solutions aligned with the underlying travel needs and preferences in emerging cities of India. It is an industry partner for the government in realising policy outcomes as per the UDAN scheme aimed at making air travel affordable and widespread, to boost inclusive national economic development, job growth and air transport infrastructure development of all regions and states of India.

Flybig is promoted by pilot turned aviation entrepreneur Captain Sanjay Mandavi, who has successfully conceptualized and developed several businesses in commercial aviation, some of which have been transformational and have contributed substantially to the size and increasing capability of commercial aviation in India.