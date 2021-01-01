New Delhi: Flybig is India’s new airlines which is all set to start operations from January 3. As per updates, the inaugural flight will take off from Indore at 2.30 PM to Ahmedabad. This opening flying time will be an hour and five minutes. Also Read - West Bengal: Now Kolkata-Delhi Direct Flights to Resume Daily Operations | Detail Schedule Here

According to airline's CEO Srinivas Rao, the airline will later scale up its operation to have five flights a week. But in the initial couple of weeks, the airline will operate flights only thrice a week.

However, from January 13, Flybig will add the Indore-Raipur route in its network. And from February 1, the airline will begin flying from Ahmedabad to Bhopal. The airline has also informed that it will have daily flights connecting all the three tier-2 cities by the end of March this year. Notably, the Flybig has an ATR aircraft, and it is in the process of getting a second one.

The CEO told Moneycontrol that the airline opened bookings two days ago and the interest is good and it has have seen bookings of 25 percent. He said the airline has tied up with over 15,000 agents, many of them in the tier-2 cities. Talks are also on with online travel agencies also.

Giving further information, the airline added that it has organised a ‘special flight’ for a differently abled on December 31 in Jabalpur and will add the city in its network in the second stage.

The starting of the operation of the airline comes at a time when the domestic air traffic continues to improve, having got a push during the festive season and year-end travel. To boost its operation, the Centre recently had hiked the cap, enabling airlines to now use 80 percent of their capacity.

The Flybig had got permission for operation from the DGCA on December 14, and has partly started its operations on December 21 when it operated a chartered flight with the aircraft taken on wet lease from SpiceJet.

Notably, the airline had flown from Delhi to Shillong to coincide with the Meghalaya government’s step to open up the state for tourism as domestic travel recovers gradually from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per updates, the airline is planning to follow a hybrid model by serving snacks on board, but un-bundling other services.