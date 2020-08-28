New Delhi: The DGCA has asked all airlines to put flyers without masks on the no-fly list. The no-fly list is a list of passengers maintained by the airlines naming passengers who are barred from flying. Generally, unruly and disruptive passengers are put on no-fly lists. Also Read - Domestic, International Flights Can Serve Meals, Fresh Set of Gloves to be Used Every Time

According to the new SOP, issued by the aviation controller, not wearing masks can qualify for the no-fly list. Also Read - Domestic Flights: Bulk of Civil Aviation Traffic Will be Back by Diwali, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

A new SOP has been issued as India is moving towards the fourth phase of unlocking, scheduled to start from September 1. Also Read - Air Travel Latest Update: Flight Ticket Prices May Increase From September, Here's Why

All earlier guidelines of maintaining social distancing and hygiene remain in force, while the DGCA has now allowed the airlines to serve hot food and beverages on board. In international flights too, the airlines can serve hot food and alcoholic drinks, DGCA said.