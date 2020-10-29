New Delhi: In an effort to offer contactless travel experience to passengers, budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday announced that it will charge Rs 100 service fee per passenger if they want to check-in at the airport counters. Also Read - Can Kids Travel Without Mask? Here's What Indigo, Air Vistara And Other Airlines Say

Taking to Twitter, the airline said that passengers may also check-in at the airport for a facilitation fee of Rs 100 per passenger.

"Web check-in is mandatory! Visit our website or app to check-in online and obtain your boarding pass for free, up to 60 minutes prior to your flight's departure. And now, you may also check-in at the airport, for a facilitation fee of Rs 100 per passenger," SpiceJet said in a tweet.

Prior to this, IndiGo had also introduced a service fee of Rs 100 for check-in at the airport counters from 17 October.

“We encourage all passengers to web check-in as per the Government directive, using our website or mobile app. The check-in fee at the airport counters is applicable on all bookings made, starting from October 17, 2020,” IndiGo had said.

The development comes after the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) made the web check-in mandatory for all passengers to reduce touch-points at the airports.

This week, SpiceJet has announced the launch of eight new flights from November 5 between India and Bangladesh under the air bubble agreement between the two countries. The airline will operate four times a week non-stop flight services between Kolkata and Chittagong, besides connecting Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai with Dhaka.