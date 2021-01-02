New Delhi: Flying out of Delhi will get slightly costlier for passengers owing to a new levy from next month. The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has permitted Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) to charge additional Rs 65.98 plus taxes to outbound passengers from February 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Also Read - Managing People’s Movement, Waiting Time, Social Distancing: How Delhi Airport Plans to Track Passengers

This levy is in lieu of the "fuel throughput charge" that was levied on airlines till January 15, 2020. Fuel throughput fee is the payment made by fuel suppliers to the airport developer.

This levy per passenger will be reduced over the next three years until 2024, according to a TOI report. The new charge will be slashed to Rs 53, Rs 52.56 and Rs 51.97 plus taxes in the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively.

DIAL had sought permission from AERA to charge as much as Rs 200-300 to offset the revenue loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the request was rejected. DIAL wanted to charge the fee to passengers departing from Indira Gandhi International Airport till March 2024.

AERA reportedly told DIAL that may raise the request again regarding the levy again after March 2024 if its financial woes continue. The airport operator is mulling its options such as making an appeal by approaching tribunal due owing to the to the revenue loss.

The airport operator is expecting a revenue deficit of Rs 3,538 crore from April 2020 to March 2024 due to disruption and subsequent lockdown. It appealed to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to direct AERA to consider its situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.