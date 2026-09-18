Flying with IndiGo? Infant travel, excess baggage, priority boarding get costlier; Check new rates

Flying with IndiGo could cost passengers more if they need certain additional services. The airline has revised charges for several add-ons, including infant travel, excess baggage, unaccompanied mino

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Flying with IndiGo? Infant travel, excess baggage, priority boarding get costlier; Check new rates (Image: PTI/File)

Flying with IndiGo could cost passengers more if they need certain additional services. The airline has revised charges for several add-ons, including infant travel, excess baggage, unaccompanied minor assistance and priority services. The new rates have already come into effect on domestic flights, according to reports. The biggest changes are a 50 per cent increase in the infant fee and a rise in excess baggage charges to Rs. 800 per kg.

Infant fee increased from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000

Parents travelling with an infant will now have to pay Rs. 3,000, compared with Rs. 2,000 earlier.

The charge applies to children below two years of age who travel without occupying a separate seat. The fee has been revised from the beginning of September, according to reports.

Excess baggage now Rs. 800 per kg

Passengers carrying more than their permitted baggage allowance will also have to pay more.

IndiGo has increased the excess baggage charge from Rs.700 to Rs. 800 per kg. This means a passenger carrying 5 kg above the allowed limit would pay Rs. 4,000 for the additional baggage, compared with Rs. 3,500 earlier.

For domestic flights, IndiGo’s standard check-in baggage allowance is 15 kg per passenger, while one hand baggage item of up to 7 kg is allowed.

Passengers can also pre-book additional baggage online. IndiGo says customers can save compared with paying for excess baggage at the airport when they add baggage in advance.

Unaccompanied minor fee also hiked

The charge for IndiGo’s unaccompanied minor service has also been increased.

The fee has gone up from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 5,999. This service is meant for children travelling without an accompanying adult and requires additional assistance from the airline.

Priority check-in and boarding costs more

Passengers who want priority services will also have to pay a higher fee.

The charge for Fast Forward, which provides priority check-in and boarding, has increased from Rs. 450 to Rs. 650. This represents a rise of around 44 per cent.

Travel certificate fee revised

IndiGo has also increased the fee for travel certificates. The charge has reportedly gone up from Rs. 200 to Rs. 300.

New IndiGo Charges At A Glance