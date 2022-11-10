FM Approves India’s First Sovereign Green Bonds Framework. What Are Green Bonds | EXPLAINED

The statement said that the revenue generated from the issuance of sovereign green bonds will be deployed in public sector projects that help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy.

New Delhi: The final sovereign green bonds framework of India has been approved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A statement from the finance ministry said this approval would further strengthen India’s commitment towards its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDCs) targets, adopted under the Paris Agreement, and help in attracting global and domestic investments in eligible green projects.

The statement said that the revenue generated from the issuance of such bonds will be deployed in public sector projects that help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy. It also said that the framework comes close on the heels of India’s commitments under ‘Panchamrit’ as elucidated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP26 in the November 2021 Glasgow summit. In Union Budget FY2022-23, the Union Finance Minister said that the country will issue sovereign green bonds for mobilising resources for green projects. This approval is the fulfillment of the announcement, the finance ministry statement said.

WHAT ARE SOVEREIGN GREEN BONDS

The government issues sovereign green bonds to allocate to fund projects associated with climate adaptation and climate mitigation. The holders of sovereign green bonds may also enjoy tax benefit. Those investors having an interest in environment and climate conservation projects can buy sovereign bonds.

Apart from sovereign green bonds, there are green bonds which were first introduced in 2007. Green bonds are financial instruments that generate proceeds for the investment in environmentally-sustainable and climate-suitable projects. By virtue of their indication towards environmental sustainability, green bonds command a relatively lower cost of capital vis-a-vis regular bonds and necessitate credibility and commitments associated with the process of raising bonds.

In the above context, the statement said India’s first sovereign green bonds framework was formulated and as per the provisions of the framework, Green Finance Working Committee (GFWC) was constituted to validate key decisions on the issuance of sovereign green bonds.

Further, independent and Norway-based second-party opinion (SPO) provider CICERO was appointed to evaluate India’s green bonds framework and certify alignment of the framework with ICMA’s Green Bond Principles and international best practices, the statement from finance ministry said. After due deliberation and consideration, CICERO has rated India’s green bonds framework as ‘Medium Green’ with a “Good” governance score.

(With agency inputs)