FM Sitharaman Tables ‘White Paper’ On Economic Failure Under UPA, Says ‘They Inherited Healthy Economy, But Left It In Crisis’

The 'White Paper' highlighted a series of failures of the UPA government, while also outlining the steps taken by the NDA government to revive the economy, rebuild the nation's image, and instill hope in the minds of the people.

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the ‘White Paper’ on economic mismanagement by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The White Paper compared the performance of the Indian economy under the previous UPA government and the current BJP-led NDA government. In a bid to shed light on the economic mismanagement during the UPA regime, FM Sitharaman tabled the ‘White Paper’ in both English and Hindi languages. The document highlighted a series of failures of the UPA government, while also outlining the steps taken by the NDA government to revive the economy, rebuild the nation’s image, and instill hope in the minds of the people.

According to the White Paper, the UPA government inherited a healthy economy in 2004. However, by the time the current government took over in 2014, the nation was facing a severe economic crisis. The document meticulously lays out the various factors contributing to this crisis, including mismanagement of funds, lack of policy reforms, and a decline in investor confidence.

One of the key areas of concern highlighted in the White Paper is the UPA government’s failure to control inflation. It states that during the UPA regime, inflation reached alarming levels, causing a significant burden on the common man. In contrast, the NDA government implemented several measures to curb inflation and stabilize prices, leading to improved living conditions for the people.

The White Paper also points out the UPA government’s inability to address the issue of unemployment effectively. It states that despite the economic growth during their tenure, job creation remained stagnant, resulting in a rise in unemployment rates. The NDA government, on the other hand, focused on promoting entrepreneurship, skill development, and job-oriented policies, leading to increased employment opportunities.

Furthermore, the White Paper highlights the UPA government’s failure to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and boost economic growth. It states that during their tenure, FDI inflows were minimal, hindering the nation’s progress. In contrast, the NDA government implemented investor-friendly policies and initiatives, resulting in a significant increase in FDI and overall economic growth.

Key Points of Govt’s White Paper

Rather than employing quick fixes, NDA government undertook bold reforms, built sturdy superstructure Rather than employing quick fixes, NDA government undertook bold reforms, built sturdy superstructure UPA govt failed miserably to facilitate economic activities, instead created hurdles that held back economy In last ten years, NDA govt successfully overcame challenges left behind by the previous UPA government Economic management of Modi govt placed India on resolute path of sustained high growth

