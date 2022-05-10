New Delhi: Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Procter and Gamble (P&G) India pleaded on Tuesday to invest Rs 500 crore in women-led businesses in the country between 2021 and 2025. As part of its commitment, the maker of Tide and Pantene brands will also introduce the ‘P&G ReLaunch program’ aimed at welcoming back professionals who took a break from their careers and are looking to restart working in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) roles.Also Read - CUSAT CAT 2022: PG Admission Test Begins From May 14, UG Exam Rescheduled | Details Here

"Last year, P&G committed to spending a cumulative total of Rs 300 crore by deliberately working with women-owned and women-led businesses in India, from the year 2021 to 2025. With already more than Rs 200 crore invested through this initiative in the first year across India, the company is now elevating this commitment to Rs 500 crore by 2025," P&G India said in a statement.

P&G hosted its third annual #WeSeeEqual summit aimed at enhancing equality and inclusion across India, according to a report by Mint. The company's P&G ReLaunch program is also part of its commitment to strengthening diversity in STEM and will focus on people looking to relaunch their careers in IT, research and development, and product supply.

The FMCG major is also set to introduce the ‘P&G Shiksha Betiyan Scholarship Program’ to provide financial aid and mentorship to young girls.