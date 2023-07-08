Home

Forbes 2023 List Features 4 Indian-Origin Women, Details Inside

Indra Nooyi has consistently ranked among the world's 100 Most Powerful Women.

Each year Forbes ranks the world based on a variety of categories.

Forbes 2023 List: The Forbes 2023 list of America’s 100 most successful women is out, and it has four Indian American businesswomen. They are Indra Nooyi, Neha Narkhede, Jayshree Ullal, and Neerja Sethi.

Indra Nooyi, born October 28, 1955, is an Indian-American business executive. She has served as the Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PepsiCo. Nooyi has consistently ranked among the world’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

Born in a Tamil Hindu Brahmin family in Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu, she was ranked number 13 on the Forbes list of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women in 2014.

Jayshree Ullal was born on March 27, 1961, in London into a Hindu family of Indian origin. She is a British-American businesswoman, president, and CEO of Arista Networks, a cloud networking company.

Jayshree Ullal is marked as the most successful Indian American woman at the 15th position.

Neerja Sethi co-founded IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel with her husband Bharat Desai in 1980 in Troy, Michigan which was bought by French IT firm Atos SE for $3.4 billion in October 2018.

Neerja Sethi is ranked 25th with a wealth of $990 million, stemming from her IT consulting and outsourcing business.

Neha Narkhede is an Indian American technology entrepreneur and the co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Confluent, a streaming data technology company.

Neha Narkhede, 38, co-created the open-source software platform, Apache Kafka. She was listed as one of America’s Self-Made Women by Forbes in 2020.

