New Delhi: 2021 has been full of twists and turns. From the heartbreaking second wave of Covid-19 to the Sensex touching 60,000 for the first time in history, from heartbreaking defeat in the T20 World Cup to the first Olympic Gold Medal in any Track and Field event, the year has been anything but mundane. Here, we compile a list of the Top 10 Richest Indians in 2021. The data has been taken from Forbes' list of Richest Indians 2021.

1) Mukesh Ambani

With a net worth of $92.7 billion, according to Forbes, the Chairman of Reliance Industries tops the list, yet again. During the lockdown period, Ambani raised $20 billion, by selling one-third of the stake of Jio to investors like Google and Facebook. He has remained at the top place for more than 10 years now.

2) Gautam Adani

The infrastructure tycoon has a net worth of $74.8 billion. Apart from infra, he has business interests in power generation and transmission, edible oil and real estate as well. Interestingly, Adani owns a 74 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport.

3) Shiv Nadar

With a net worth of $31 billion, the co-founder of HCL ranks third this year. He is a leading philanthropist and has donated more than $662 million to his Shiv Nadar Foundation. His daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, is the current Chairman of HCL Technologies.

4) Radhakishan Damani

Damani has a net worth of $29.4 billion. He owns 214 DMart stores across the country. In 2017, he became India’s retail king after a successful IPO of his supermarket chain Avenue Supermart.

5) Cyrus Poonawalla

The founder of Serum Institute of India, Poonawalla has a net worth of $19 billion. SII is the world’s largest vaccine maker. During and after Covid-19’s second wave, the majority of Indians got vaccinated with Covishield, a product of SII.

6) Lakshmi Mittal

The Chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel and mining company, Mittal has a net worth of $18.8 billion. He has been frequently featured on the list of richest Indians. In January 2021, Mittal gave the CEO’s position to his son Aditya Mittal.

7) Savitri Jindal

The Richest Indian woman, Jindal has a net worth of $18 billion. She is the Chairperson of Jindal Group, founded by her late husband, Om Prakash Jindal. In 2005, after Jindal’s sudden death, the group got divided among their four sons.

8) Uday Kotak

Founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak has a net worth of $16.5 billion. The bank, which is now among the top four private banks in the country, was converted to a bank from a finance firm that Kotak founded in 1985. He was, initially, backed by Anand Mahindra for the bank.

9) Pallonji Mistry

Famous construction and engineering giant Shapoorji Pallonji Group is virtually controlled by Mistry. He has a net worth of $16.4 billion. Interestingly, SP Group also owns the water purifier brand, Eureka Forbes.

10) Kumar Birla

Head of Aditya Birla Group, Birla has a net worth of $15.8 billion. In India, he is also called the ‘Commodity King’. He inherited the empire after the death of his father, Aditya Birla, in 1995.