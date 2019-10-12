New Delhi: Even as the total wealth of top business tycoons in the Forbes India Rich List 2019 witnessed an 8 per cent drop, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani retained his numero uno spot with $51.4 billion, stated a report. Jumping 8 spots on the list to secure the second spot was industrialist Gautam Adani with a net worth of $15.7 billion.

Notably, on the occasion of India’s Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had noted that the wealth creators of the country deserve respect and encouragement for helping reduce poverty in the country.

“In all, 14 were poorer by $1 billion or more, and nine members from last year’s ranks dropped off. More than a third of that decline was due to the remarkable largesse of tech tycoon Azim Premji, who gave away a chunk of his fortune in March and consequently dropped in the ranks to No 17 from No 2,” news agency IANS quoted Forbes as saying.

While Ashok Leyland owners Hinduja brothers stood third with a net worth of $15.6 billion, Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s Pallonji Mistry ranked fourth with a $15 billion net worth, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Uday Kotak fifth with $14.8 billion net worth and HCL Technologies’ Shiv Nadar bagged the sixth position with a net worth of $14.4 billion.

“Mukesh Ambani remains the richest Indian for the 12th year in a row. He added $4.1 billion to his net worth as Jio, a three-year-old telecom unit of his Reliance Industries, became one of India’s biggest mobile carriers with 340 million subscribers,” said the official statement by Forbes as per news agency IANS.

Notably, there were six new debutants in the Forbes list this year. As per a report, the six newcomers include Byju’s Founder and CEO, Byju Raveendran at 72nd rank with net wealth of $1.91 billion, Manohar Lal and Madhusudan Agarwal of Haldiram Snacks at 86th rank with net worth of $1.7 billion, Rajesh Mehra of Jaquar at 95th rank with $1.5 billion net worth and Sandeep Engineer of Astral Poly Technik with $1.45 billion net worth.