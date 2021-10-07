New Delhi: The Forbes India Rich List 2021 has been announced. It has showed that the combined wealth of individuals mentioned in the list has skyrocketed to a record USD 775 billion, after adding 257 billion American dollar in the past 12 months, as per an IANS report. The exponential growth amounts to a staggering 50 per cent rise in wealth, the report says.Also Read - This Fashion Tycoon Has Dethroned Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos to Become The World's Richest Man

Top 5 gainers, in absolute terms, are Gautam Adani, Avenue Supermarts’ Radha Kishnan Damani, O.P Jindal Group’s Savitri Jindal, HCL Technologies’ Shiv Nadar, and Arcelor Mittal’s Lakshmi Mittal. While Adani gained USD 49.6 billion, Damani USD 14 billion, Jindal USD 11.4 billion, Nadar USD 10.6 billion, and Mittal USD 8.5 billion, according to details provided by Forbes India. Also Read - Conor McGregor Beats Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo to Become Forbes' Highest-Paid Athlete For First Time

In absolute terms too, @gautam_adani is the top gainer this year with $49.6 billion added to his wealth. The top 5 gainers in absolute terms belong to the top 10 club. #ForbesIndiaRichList2021 See the full list here: https://t.co/zEBG88KEWn pic.twitter.com/xhMpxFkwjP — Forbes India (@forbes_india) October 7, 2021

Also Read - Forbes 'India 30 Under 30': Lucknow Lawyer Features in Coveted List For Educating Orphan Kids

This year, more than 80 per cent of the listed individuals saw their fortunes increase, with 61 adding USD 1 billion or more, the IANS report says.

Forbes India List 2021

At the top of the list is Mukesh Ambani, the country’s richest person since 2008, with a net worth of USD 92.7 billion. Ambani recently outlined plans to pivot into renewable energy with a USD 10 billion investment by his Reliance Industries, as per IANS report. Close to a fifth of the increase in the collective wealth of India’s 100 richest came from Gautam Adani, who ranks No. 2 for the third year in a row. Adani, who is the biggest gainer in both percentage and dollar terms, nearly tripled his fortune to USD 74.8 billion from USD 25.2 billion previously, as shares of all his listed companies soared, IANS reported. At Number 3 with USD 31 billion is Shiv Nadar, founder of software giant HCL Technologies. Nadar witnessed a USD 10.6 billion boost in his net worth from the country’s buoyant tech sector. Retailing magnate Radhakishan Damani retained the fourth spot with his net worth nearly doubling to USD 29.4 billion from USD 15.4 billion, as his supermarket chain Avenue Supermarts opened 22 new stores in the fiscal year ending March. Serum Institute of India founder Cyrus Poonawalla has moved into the top five with a net worth of USD 19 billion. His privately held company makes Covishield under license from AstraZeneca and has other Covid-19 vaccines under development, as per the IANS report.

India’s recovery from a deadly second wave of Covid-19, which broke out earlier this year, restored investor confidence in the world’s sixth-largest economy.

Forbes list 2021: Newcomers

There are six newcomers on this year’s list, with half of them from the booming chemicals sector. They include Ashok Boob (No. 93, USD 2.3 billion) whose Clean Science and Technology listed in July; Deepak Mehta (No. 97, USD 2.05 billion) of Deepak Nitrite and Yogesh Kothari (No. 100, USD 1.94 billion) of Alkyl Amines Chemicals. Arvind Lal (No. 87, USD 2.55 billion), the executive chairman of diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs, also debuted on the list after a pandemic-induced surge in testing caused shares of his company to double in the past year, IANS reported.

Forbes Richest List 2021: IPO Impact

The country’s IPO rush returned property magnate and politician Mangal Prabhat Lodha (No. 42, USD 4.5 billion) to the ranks, following the April listing of his Macrotech Developers. Among the four other returnees is Prathap Reddy (No. 88, USD 2.53 billion), whose listed hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has been testing and treating Covid-19 patients, the IANS report says.

Forbes Richest List India: Unfortunate Ones

Eleven listees from last year dropped off, given the increased cut-off for gaining entry to this year’s list. The minimum amount required to make this year’s list was USD 1.94 billion, up from USD 1.33 billion last year, IANS report says.