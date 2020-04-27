New Delhi: A day after a ‘tax hike’ report, which the Centre later distanced itself from, went viral on social media, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday issued chargesheets against three senior Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officers in this regard. Also Read - Employees Can Opt For New Tax Regime by Giving Declaration to Employers, Says CBDT

The officers were chargesheeted for creating policy uncertainty and panic by unauthorisedly publishing tax hike report and misguiding younger officers, news agency ANI quoted CBDT sources as saying.

The three officers, according to reports, have been identified as Prashant Bhushan, Prakash Dubey and Sanjay Bahadur. They have been given 15 days to respond to charges against them.

Notably, the report, titled FORCE, had recommended, among other things, a raise in tax rates, imposition of wealth tax, inheritance tax and imposition of COVID-19.

‘FORCE’ stands for ‘Fiscal Operations and Response to COVID-19 Epidemic.’

“Almost 50 young IRS officers submit policy suggestions for reviving India’s economy, post COVID-19. #IRS: committed to help build Nation’s economic immunity,” the official Twitter account of the IRS Association had tweeted.

However, after the ‘report’ received widespread ridicule on social media and triggered outrage as well, the Centre had to step in to distance itself from the report. Terming it ‘irrssponsible,’ the government had sought an explanation for ‘misconduct’ by the officers.

In an official statement, the Finance Ministry had dismissed the report as being ‘ill-conceived,’ adding that neither the IRS Association nor any group of officers mentioned in the said report was ever asked by the government to give any report on the subject