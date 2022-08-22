New Delhi: A total of 3,000 employees will lost there jobs as Ford Motors Co had decided to cut salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India. This decision has been taken by the automobile giant as it restructures to catch up with Tesla Inc in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles, reported Reuters.Also Read - Twitter to Cut Annual Bonuses For Employees to 50% Amid Downturn

Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley has been saying for months that he believed the Michigan-based automaker, despite having “too many people”, did not have enough of its workforce with the skills required to tap the transition of the auto industry to electric vehicles and digital services. Also Read - Elon Musk Says He Is Buying Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United

“We are eliminating work, as well as reorganizing and simplifying functions throughout the business. You will hear more specifics from the leaders of your area of the business later this week,” Farley and Ford Chairman Bill Ford wrote in a joint email. Also Read - No More Battery Fires? Know About Bharati Fire Engineers' FIREFITE-LITHEX Solution

Like other established automakers, Ford has a workforce largely hired to support a traditional combustion technology product lineup. Going forward, Farley has mapped out a strategy for Ford to develop a broad lineup of electric vehicles. Like Tesla, Ford wants to generate more revenue through services that depend on digital software and connectivity.

Tesla’s pre-tax profit margins have exceeded Ford’s this year, and Farley has been blunt about the need to cut costs. In Monday’s email to staff, Farley and Ford said the company’s cost structure “is uncompetitive versus traditional and new competitors.”

Ford has begun separating its operations into electric, combustion engine and commercial vehicle operations. Farley had said in July “cost reduction will happen” in the combustion operations. But Ford said on Monday the staff cuts will affect all parts of the company.