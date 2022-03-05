New Delhi: Former National Stock Exchange (NSE) Managing Director and CEO Chitra Ramakrishna is likely to be arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a Delhi court rejected her anticipatory bail application on Saturday, sources told India Today. It was reported that Ramakrishna may also approach Delhi High Court.Also Read - Sensex Today Falls 769 Points, Nifty Below 16,250 As Russia Ukraine War Intensifies

Earlier, Chitra Ramakrishna had filed an application before the court seeking protection from arrest by the CBI. However, her application was rejected after the CBI opposed it. Also Read - Meghalaya Withdraws General Consent To CBI For Probe, Becomes 9th State To Do So. Check Full List HERE

Sources further added that the CBI officials may arrest her soon, but if she approaches the high court, the CBI will have to wait for an order. Also Read - Share Market Today: Sensex Falls Over 900 Points, Nifty50 Below 16,600

Notably, Chitra Ramakrishna, is under investigation for allegedly sharing confidential information about NSE with a “yogi who lives in the Himalayas.” Earlier, she was questioned in Mumbai by CBI officials. Her alleged close associate Anand Subramaniam was also earlier arrested by the CBI.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal earlier in the day dismissed her anticipatory bail application after hearing arguments from the lawyers appearing for the accused and the CBI.

The Income Tax (IT) Department had earlier also raided various premises linked to Chitra Ramkrishna in Mumbai and Chennai.

Apart from CBI and I-T, Chitra Ramkrishna has also been on the radar of the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The CBI is probing the alleged improper dissemination of information from the computer servers of the market exchanges to the stockbrokers.

Earlier, the SEBI had penalised the NSE, its former CEOs Ramakrishna and Ravi Narayan, and two other officials for lapses in recruitment at the senior level.