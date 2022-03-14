New Delhi: In a latest development, the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Chitra Ramkrishna, has been sent to 14-days judicial custody by a Delhi High Court. She was arrested in the co-location scam by the CBI on March 6, 2022.Also Read - LIC IPO Date: LIC IPO Likely To Hit Bourses In April 2022

According to a report by NDTV, Ramkrishna will not be allowed to have homemade food and other amenities. The court, while passing the order, said that she cannot be treated as a VIP prisoner. However, she has been allowed to carry prayer books along with her.

Ramkrishna has also been ordered to come before the court on March 28, 2022, for the next hearing. Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal was hearing her case. According to Mint, she was earlier sent on a 7-day CBI custody. Also, the CBI is analysing her electronic devices.

What Are The Charges Against Chitra Ramkrishna?

Chitra Ramkrishna, who was appointed as MD and CEO of NSE on April 1, 2013, has been charged under two cases. In the first one, she has been accused of sharing confidential information related to companies and NSE via email with a mysterious ‘Himalayan Yogi’.

CBI later revealed that the mysterious ‘Yogi’ was none other than her personal advisor, Anand Subramanian.

In the second case, called the co-location scam, Ramkrishna has been accused of allowing brokers to install their servers within the NSE. This provided them with an unfair advantage of knowing the market change before others. The case was registered in 2018.