Former Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit Named As Meta's India Head Of Global Business

New Delhi: Silicon Valley tech major Facebook’s parent company Meta has appointed Vikas Purohit as its Director of Global Business Group in India. Mr Purohit will lead strategy of working with advertisers and agency partners along with spearheading the company’s relationship with India’s leading brands, advertisers, and agency partners, said the company.

“I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India’s economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country,” said Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India, in the statement.

Vikas Purohit began his career at the Aditya Birla Group, after which he joined Tommy Hilfiger as head of business operations. As per Purohit’s LinkedIn, he headed top positions at Reliance Brands Limited, Planet Retail and Amazon Fashion. In November 2016, he joined Tata CLiQ as the COO of the company, and later he was promoted as the CEO in July 2018. Vikas Purohit stepped down as the CEO of Tata CLiQ in December 2022.