New Delhi: Fortis Memorial Research Institute has tied up with Buddy Cabs to provide car rental and transportation services. Buddy cabs is a unique Car Rental System initiated by Mrs Sartaj Lamba, an army officer's wife, wherein helpful & courteous drivers including ex-servicemen are trained in basic soft skills, specially required to assist people unable to move on their own.

With its Kiosk at Fortis Gurgaon, Buddy Cabs is available for residents of Gurgaon, New Delhi & Noida which will be helpful for people who are concerned about the well-being of their elderly. "Buddy cabs" will not just help people in transportation but also help them book appointments as well as schedule the services of a caretaker or porter

Sartaj Lamba CEO AJ Travels said "We are the first wheelchair enabled vehicle for the mobility of patients. In the first phase, Buddy cabs will have a kiosk stationed at the lobby for daily operations at the Fortis Hospital Gurgaon. Our Cabs designated for Fortis are specially fitted for people with disabilities and our drivers are trained in helping the patients & elderly."

While speaking on the occasion Dr Ritu Mittal Garg, Zonal Director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute said “We want to assure convenience to our patients and members of our Institute. Buddy Cabs’ sedans and drivers stay will stay with them for the entire duration of their outing”

Buddy cabs’ cars are new sedans that are well equipped and meticulously maintained. Each car goes through a 20-point check every morning before it is released for duty. Just as an additional feature for your riding pleasure, each car is equipped with a music collection that spans different genres of music; and the driver will play whichever one you like.

(This content is published from a press release.)