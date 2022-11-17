Meet Kanav Kariya And Ankit Gupta: The 2 Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs To Feature In Fortune’s 40 Under 40 List

New Delhi: Two Indian-American entrepreneurs have featured in Fortune’s annual ’40 Under 40′ list consisting of founders, executives, investors, and activists who are shaping business in 2022. The two Indian-origins – Kanav Kariya, president of Jump Crypto and Ankit Gupta, founder and CEO of Bicycle Health – made it to the list of Fortune’s ’40 Under 40′.

Who is Kanav Kariya

Kanav Kariya, 26, is the president of Jump Crypto. Kariya featured in the Finance and Crypto category.

Kariya started as an intern at Jump Trading Group, a start-up incubator for crypto companies. In 2021, Kanav Kariya was handed over the reins of its re-branded, 170-person digital assets division, Jump Crypto.

Kanav Kariya has a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Since then, according to his company profile, “Kariya has overseen billions in investments in the crypto space and helped position the company as a major player in Web3”.

Kariya told Fortune that he wants Jump Crypto to be a “key infrastructure builder that is part of the furniture of the industry as it scales”.

Who is Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta, 25, is the founder and CEO of Bicycle Health. He has been featured in the Health and Bioscience category.

Starting out with a single clinic in Redwood City, California, in 2017, Gupta’s Bicycle Health launched its virtual care platform in 2020, providing specialized telehealth services for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).

It aims to increase access to high-quality, integrated medical and behavioural healthcare for people with opioid use disorder. The company has since expanded to 29 states, treated 20,000 patients, and raised $83 million in venture funding.

Before Bicycle Health, Gupta was co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Pulse News.

Ankit Gupta graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay with a Bachelor’s in Computer Science, and he earned his Master of Science (MS) in Computer Science from Stanford University, specializing in machine learning.