New Delhi: With UK experimenting a four-day workweek system, many in India wonder if companies in the country will opt for this work module. Ever since COVID pandemic, several employees have resigned as they wanted to work from home and did not attend office. As we are still battling with the COVID situation, more companies are recognising that the new frontier for competition is work-life balance . Now, workers across UK have joined the four-day workweek trial for six months with full pay. Over 3,300 workers at 70 UK companies, ranging from a local fish and chips shop to large financial firms, started working a four-day week with no loss of pay.

The pilot is being organised by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with the think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week Campaign, and researchers at Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College, The Guardian reported. The trial is based on the 100:80:100 model — 100 per cent of pay for 80 per cent of the time, in exchange for a commitment to maintain 100% productivity.

Platten’s Fish and Chips in Wells-next-the-Sea on the north Norfolk coast is participating, along with the Sheffield software firm Rivelin Robotics, the London-based inheritance tax specialists Stellar Asset Management, and Charity Bank in Tonbridge, Kent.

Joe O’Connor, chief executive of the not-for-profit group 4 Day Week Global, said the UK was at the crest of the four-day week wave: “As we emerge from the pandemic, more and more companies are recognising that the new frontier for competition is quality of life, and that reduced-hour, output-focused working is the vehicle to give them a competitive edge.”

Researchers will work with each participating organisation to measure the impact on productivity in the business and the wellbeing of its workers, as well as the impact on the environment and gender equality.

4-day workweek trial in UK: Will India follow suit

With the global buzz around four-day work week, many in India hope companies in the country will follow this model as the Centre plans to implement new labour laws from July 1. The Centre has been working on designing four new labour codes in which there will be significant changes in employee’s salary, PF contributions and working hours.

“The four labour codes are likely to be implemented in the financial year of 2022-23 as a large number of states have finalised draft rules on these. The Centre has completed the process of finalising the draft rules on these codes in February 2021. But since labour is a concurrent subject, the Centre wants the states to implement these as well in one go,” a government official had said.

Under these new codes, a number of aspects related to work culture, including take-home salary of the employees, working hours and the number of weekdays will be changed, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, a recent study has revealed that a majority of employers in India strongly agree that this 4-day workweek model will help in reducing stress level. Over 60 per cent of the employers strongly agree that the new 4-day workweek model will be successful in uplifting the overall morale of the organisation with job satisfaction and work-life balance, helping to reduce stress and anxiety levels, HR Solutions Genius Consultants said in a report published in April, 2022.

However, 27 per cent of the employers who participated in the survey said they were not sure of its implications on organisations’ productivity.

The remaining 11 per cent disagreed with the notion, arguing that the 4-day work model would neither improve nor yield any drastic positive results, it said.

The report is based on a survey conducted online among 1,113 employers and employees between February 1 and March 7 across sectors, including banking and finance, construction and engineering, education, FMCG, hospitality, HR solutions, IT, ITES and BPO, logistics, manufacturing, media, oil and gas.