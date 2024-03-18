Home

Four-month-old Indian Toddler Becomes Millionaire Worth Rs 240 Crore, Here Is How

The BSE filing said that the transfer of shares was conducted ‘off-market’.

Ekagrah now holds 15,00,000 shares. (Representational image: unsplash.com)

Youngest Indian Millionaire: Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has gifted his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murthy Infosys shares worth Rs 240 crore in all probability making Ekagrah Rohan Murthy India’s youngest millionaire.

To explain it further, Ekagrah now holds 15,00,000 shares which is equivalent to a 0.04 percent stake in Infosys, which is billed as India’s second-largest information technology services company (as per a filing with the BSE).

With this transfer of shares, NR Narayana Murthy’s own stake in Infosys has gone down from 0.40 percent to 0.36 percent, out of over 1.51 crore shares.

Ekagrah Rohan Murthy is the son of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, Rohan Murthy who, along with his wife, Aparna Krishnan, announced the arrival of their baby boy in November 2023.

Ekagrah’s birth was announced on November 10 by Rohan Murthy and daughter-in-law Aparna Krishnan and Narayan Murthy, inspired by the Sanskrit word unbroken meditation, named his grandson Ekagra.

Narayana Murthy founded Infosys in 1981. From then till 2002 he was the CEO of the company. After this, he was the Chairman of the Board from 2002 to 2006.

In August 2011, Murthy retired from the company with the title of Chairman Emeritus. However, once again he entered the company in 2013 as executive chairman. During this time, his son Rohan Murthy was working as his executive assistant.

His daughter Akshata Murty is married to United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

