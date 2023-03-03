Home

Business

iPhone Factory to Come Up In Karnataka Soon: Big Boost For Employment As 1 Lakh Jobs To Be Created

iPhone Factory to Come Up In Karnataka Soon: Big Boost For Employment As 1 Lakh Jobs To Be Created

A 17-member delegation of Foxconn management led by chairman Young Liu visited the campus close to the airport today. The move comes at a time when there has been a shift by global companies from China as Washington-Beijing tensions grow.

This is Foxconn's second major investment in India.

iPhone Factory to Come Up In Karnataka Soon: Foxconn, the leading manufacturer of iPhones, will soon set up a manufacturing unit in the outskirts of Bengaluru which will provide jobs to over 1 lakh people, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday. A 17-member delegation of Foxconn management led by chairman Young Liu visited the campus close to the airport today. “Bengaluru was the preferred destination for global companies and had been a forerunner in attracting investment, Foxconn chairman Young Liu said. The delegation would fly to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening.

The move comes at a time when there has been a shift by global companies from China as Washington-Beijing tensions grow. This will be Foxconn’s second major investment in India. The company is already making the latest generation of iPhones at a site in Tamil Nadu.

You may like to read

The manufacturing unit in Karnataka may also assemble Apple’s handsets, a Bloomberg report said. Foxconn may also use the site to produce some parts for its nascent electric vehicle business, the report added.

Foxconn, which stands second globally in manufacturing Apple phones, posted an income of 206 billion dollars in 2021. The company has manufacturing units in several countries including China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Czech Republic and the US.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.