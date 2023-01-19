Home

FPI’s Offloaded Indian Equities Worth $1.85 Billion In First Half Of January

New Delhi: Data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) has shown that Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded Indian equities worth 150.68 billion rupees ($1.85 billion) in the first half of January, the most since the end of September 2022.

The vigorous selling has coincided with a slide in equity benchmarks, with the Nifty 50 falling nearly 1 per cent between 1 January 2023 and 15 January 2023.

As per Reuters, analysts have flagged multiple reasons behind the FPI selloff – expensive valuations due to the recent outperformance of Indian equities over their global peers, reallocation of funds to China and Taiwan for their relatively cheaper valuations, the reopening trade in China and global growth concerns.

In the latest weekly GREED & fear newsletter, Christopher Wood of Jefferies noted that the larger theme in Asia was China and its reopening. He said even though India’s demand story remained “rock-solid”, the high valuations were a ‘challenge’.

The global brokerage firm had cut India’s weighting in the Asia Pacific ex-Japan return portfolio by half a percentage point while raising China’s weightage by one percentage point.

Sector specifically, foreign portfolio investors sold off 67.01 billion rupees worth of shares in financials, followed by 34.57 billion rupees in IT and 28.25 billion rupees in oil and gas consumable fuels.

However, metals saw renewed interest from foreign investors, who bought 25.18 billion rupees worth of equities. According to Reuters, China is the world’s largest consumer of metals, and the reopening after the lifting of stringent COVID restrictions is expected to boost metals demand in India and the world.

Along with the FPI selloff, analysts also point to another factor contributing to market volatility. “Earnings for the December quarter will add to the market volatility in the near term,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities.