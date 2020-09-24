New Delhi: It has now become a common practice for fraudsters to dupe people by sending fake messages and alerts related to your debit and credit card transactions. In line with the risks associated with misuse of cards, The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday shared a tweet, warning users about scam emails and asked customers to refrain from clicking on fake emails. Also Read - Ice Cream Maker Kwality Ltd, Its Directors Booked by CBI in Rs 1,400 Crore Bank Fraud Case

"Our customers are receiving fake alert emails from non-existing entities in the name and style of SBI," the bank tweeted.

Saying that SBI never sends such emails, the bank also asked customers to report such fake emails at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, in addition to providing a link to their internet banking portal so as people are not misled.

What to know: Fraudsters are sending emails that appear to be from #SBI. What to do: Report such scam emails to – https://t.co/6ovJsbzVJc Our Internet Banking link – https://t.co/7JnKEKE7zP Think Before You Click.#INB #StateBankOfIndia #SafeBanking #SecurityTips #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/MSOXdOnpyt — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 24, 2020

Notably, the links sent by fraudsters carry malware and steal sensitive information from the person’s device.

A few days back, SBI has also issued safety tips on the usage of credit card and debit card.

While sharing the safety tricks, the country’s largest bank said, “With every increasing menace of fraudsters and their innovative ways to scam people, financial safety has become incredibly crucial. Here are some safety tips on the usage of credit card and debit card.”

In a 52-second video clip, the bank shared the do’s and don’ts for safe debit/credit card usage.