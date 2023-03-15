Home

Free Aadhaar Document Updation Process For Limited Period Is Live Now | Check Details Here

To update details digitally, users can login on https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ using their Aadhaar number where a OTP (one time password) will be shared on their registered mobile numbers.

New Delhi: In a move that promises to benefit millions of Indians, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday said that people can now choose for updating documents in their Aadhaar online free of cost. The UIDAI also stated that the decision was taken as part of the Digital India initiative where the users can avail the free document update facility on ‘myAadhaar’ portal for the next three months.

The authorities have said that the offer to update Aadhaar details free of cost was available for three months starting March 15, 2023- Jun 14, 2023. Talking to Hindustan Times, the nodal agency overlooking the Aadhaar management in the country, clarified “this service is free only on ‘myAadhaar’ portal and will continue to attract a fee of ₹50 at physical Aadhaar centres, like previously”.

In case of any change in any demographic details (name, date of birth, address, etc), the residents can always visit their nearest centres or opt digital means to do so which will run free of cost for the coming three months as announced by the UIDAI.

In Every 10 Years You Have to Update Your Aadhaar details

To fight Aadhaar fraud, the Modi government has urged users to update Aadhaar card details once every 10 years, according to a new notification from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

According to the notification dated November 9, 2022, “Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents as specified under Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulation 10 hereinabove, so as to ensure continued accuracy of their information in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR), in such manner as may be specified by the Authority from time to time.”

