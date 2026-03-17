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FREE Cooking Gas Worth Rs 500: Some distributors waive security deposit for switching from LPG to PNG – All you need to know

FREE Cooking Gas Worth Rs 500: Some distributors waive security deposit for switching from LPG to PNG – All you need to know

The government said that gas distribution companies have introduced several offers to encourage new PNG connections.

FREE Cooking Gas worth Rs 500: Some distributors waive security deposit for switching from LPG to PNG – All you need to know

FREE Cooking Gas Worth Rs 500: Amid the ongoing shortage of LPG cylinders due to the near-closure of the crucial waterway – Strait of Hormuz – due to the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran, gas distribution companies have introduced incentives to encourage people to register for new Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections. During a press briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated that customers can simply send mail, raise a request on the official portal, call or send a letter to apply for a new PNG connection.

CGDs Offering Benefits

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), which provides services in Delhi-NCR, has announced to give free gas of Rs 500 to domestic customers who are shifting from LPG to PNG connections. The offer is valid for customers who apply for the PNG connections before March 31.

On the other hand, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has also waived Rs 500 registration charge for the new domestic connection. It has also waived off the security deposit of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh upon obtaining a commercial connection. GAIL Gas Limited has also offered free gas of Rs 500 on new PNG connections. BPCL has slashed its security deposit for commercial PNG connections.

LPG users must complete their Aadhaar e-KYC; Failure to do so may result in strict action by government

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Government Is Taking Strict Action Against Black Marketers And Hoarders

According to Sharma, online LPG cylinder bookings have seen a major increase, clarifying that there is no shortage of the LPG distributors in the country. The authorities are also conducting surprise checks of distributorships and Ros in order to prevent black marketing/hoarding of cylinders. Surprise inspections were conducted at over 1100 LPG distributorships by PSU OMC officers on March 15.

“Raids continue to be carried out by multiple states (UP, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, MP, Assam, Mizoram, etc.) to check hoarding and black marketing,” government said.

Disclaimer: Stories from the ground reveal desperation and panic over the LPG refill shortage in India amid the Iran war. Scores of outlets have either increased food prices or shut down, resulting in work losses. People say the crisis is bringing scary memories of the Covid lockdown.

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