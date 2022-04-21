New Delhi: Indians never seem to be running out of new, peculiar ideas. A shopkeeper in Varanasi is offering free lemons on the purchase of mobile accessories from his shop. He is also claiming to offer free petrol to consumers buying mobile accessories worth Rs 10,000.Also Read - Petrol Price Touches Rs 123 Per Litre in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar. Why Is It So Costly Here?

The incentive is being offered since the prices of both lemons and petrol have escalated in recent weeks. A poster put up in from of the shop says that 2 to 4 lemons will be given with mobile accessories, irrespective of the amount of purchase. However, for free petrol, people must buy accessories worth Rs 10,000 from his shop. Also Read - Why Did Petrol Sales In India Touch Record High In March? | Explained

Petrol and Diesel prices in India have skyrocketed in the last few weeks. The petrol price in Delhi is Rs 105.41 per litre. In Mumbai, the price for the same is Rs 120.51 per litre. Petrol and Diesel prices were hiked after 137 days. Since then, they have been hiked multiple times. Moody’s Investors Services had stated that state retailers like IOC and BPCL lost around $2.25 billion (Rs 19,000 crore) in revenue for keeping petrol and diesel prices on hold during the election period. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check Latest Fuel Price In Your City On April 11 Here

Lemons too have been burning a big hole in the pocket of the common man. With prices touching Rs 400 per kg in various cities, the citrus fruit has turned bitter for many. The shopkeeper in Varanasi, however, might have seen the glass as half-full.

(With inputs from IANS)