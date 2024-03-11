Home

FREE LPG Cylinder To Women Residents Of These Areas, UP Govt Announces ‘Holi Gift’

The government of Uttar Pradesh has announced a 'Holi Gift', a free LPG Cylinder to the women of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. Here's all you need to know...

Free LPG Cylinder

New Delhi: Holi, one of the most important Hindu festivals, and the first for this year is round the corner and on account of Holi 2024, the government of Uttar Pradesh has announced a ‘Holi Gift’ for women. This gift is for the women residents of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and in the present, these women are getting a FREE LPG Cylinder. This decision comes after PM Modi’s announcement of Rs 100 cut per cylinder in cooking gas prices on International Women’s Day. Know at length, details about this Holi Gift by UP govt and related information…

Free LPG Cylinder To Women in UP

As mentioned earlier, an LPG Cylinder will be distributed free of cost to underprivileged women of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. According to a UP government spokesperson, “The government decided to provide two cylinder for free in a year under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. As part of this initiative, the first cylinder was made available during Diwali, and now the second cylinder wil be provided during Holi.”

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

As part of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Rs 2,312 crore has been allocated by the UP government for the current financial year (2023-24) and under this scheme, 1.75 crore beneficiaries are being given teo free cylinder refills in the state. In the first phase (between Nov 1-Feb 15), 80.30 lakh beneficiaries were provided with cylinder refills and in the second phase (between Jan 1-now), 50.87 lakh cylinder refills have been distributed.

UP Govt Holi Gift by CM Yogi Adityanath

The UP government spokesperson also said, “A total of 131.17 lakh (over 1.31 crore) cylinder refills have been distributed thus far under the scheme. Upon launching the scheme on November 10, 2023, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath simultaneously transferred the subsidy amount to the accounts of lakhs of Ujjwala beneficiaries.”

This comes weeks before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. After the Rs 100 cut announced by PM Modi on March 8, the public sector oil marketing companies reduced the LPG cylinder prices from Friday midnight. For the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder, the price in Delhi is Rs 803, its Rs 802.50 in Mumbai, Rs 818.50 in Chennai and Rs 829 in Kolkata.

