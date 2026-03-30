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Free of charge: 60% flight seats to be allocated from this date – check DGCA directive here

‘Free of charge’: 60% flight seats to be allocated from this date – check DGCA directive here

DGCA instructed airlines to maintain transparent seat allocation policies.

‘Free of charge’: 60% flight seats to be allocated from this date – check DGCA directive here

60% Seats On Flights To Be Allocated ‘Free Of Charge’: In a major relief to passengers, airlines in India will soon start offering 60 percent of the seats on every flight without charging any extra fee, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The airlines have also been instructed to adhere to a clear and open seat allocation policy. The development comes following the Civil Aviation Ministry’s March 18 announcement, in which it instructed the airlines to make sure that at least 60 percent of seats on every flight are free of charge, ensuring fair access for flyers.

The circular will come into force from April 20, news agency PTI reported citing a DGCA official.

What The Circular Says?

According to DGCA, airlines must make sure that at least 60 percent of the seats will be offered free of charge.

“Airlines should maintain transparent seat allocation policies and clearly communicate the availability of free seats and applicable conditions on their booking interfaces,” it read.

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The airline regulator stated that flyers booked under the same PNR must be seated together.

The official told PTI that airlines are planning to implement a new set of rules. Currently, only 20 percent seats can be selected without any fee.

Notably, for seat selection, airlines in India usually charge between Rs 200 and Rs 2,100. The cost depends on front-row seats and seats with extra legroom.`

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