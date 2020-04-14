New Delhi: As the Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, the Union Ministry of Finance on Tuesday said that over 5.29 crore beneficiaries have been given free ration of food grains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. Also Read - Govt to Deposit Rs 1,000 in Women PMJDY Accounts in Two Instalments: Finance Ministry

Addressing a press conference, Rajesh Malhotra at the Ministry of Finance said that 3,985 MT of pulses have been dispatched to various states/Union Territories for distribution.

"Over 5.29 crore beneficiaries have been given free ration of food grains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. 3,985 MT of pulses have been dispatched to various states/union territories for distribution," Malhotra said.

He also said that more than 32 crore poor people have been provided financial support of Rs 29,352 crore as on April 13, adding, the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package is being monitored at the highest level.

“Swift implementation of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package is being monitored at the highest level. As of yesterday, more than 32 crore poor people have been given direct cash support of Rs 29,352 crore under the package,” Malhotra added.