New Delhi: Film exhibitor PVR Ltd has launched a holistic care package to help its employees tide over the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The company has announced free vaccination of all its employees and their dependents along with multiple employee-wellbeing initiatives, over the last one year to support its workforce. Also Read - India Women to Play Day-Night Test in Australia

The package entails Covid SOS medicines, vaccine registrations, 24/7 Covid helpline with on-ground response team, plasma database, oxygen concentrators, doctor on call assistance, hospitalisation andambulance services, and food deliveries for infected employees. Also Read - India Are Doing What Australia Could Not, Says Inzamam-ul-Haq

PVR assures full support to its 10,000 employees including their dependents across locations in 70 cities in India, the company said in statement.

Film exhibitors are among the worst hit in pandemic. With lockdowns in various parts of the country, the theatres remain closed.

The pandemic has also curbed film production leaving little for ahi it its to show the audiences even in controlled settings.

PVR said that its Covid Care package has specific protocols to ensure timeliness in the service. The modus operandi comprises of a 24X7 Call Centre, an on-ground Covid Response Team at the local level with Cinema Managers/Duty Managers empowered with adequate resources.

Further, dividing the cities into clusters or zones the operations are overseen by Regional Directors and Regional Managers. Contributing towards covid relief, company has collaborated with ZIQITZA for ambulance services and LYBRATE for doctor on call.

Commenting on the initiative, Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director said: “As an employee-first organization, this pandemic’s impact on the lives of our employees and their families is a personal crisis more than anything. Health and safety of our employees is of utmost priority, and therefore, we introduced the comprehensive employee support care package with free vaccine for all employees and their dependents.

“With government’s focus on nationwide vaccination, conditions will improve certainly and being direct service providers, we need to ensure complete safety of the customers along with the employees. On immediate priority we are extending medical, logistical and financial support with an on-ground Covid response team at local levels.”

“PVR Juhu has become the first cinema with 100 per cent staff being vaccinated. The need of the hour is ‘Empathy’ and to stand with your employees, interact with them on a regular basis, make set-ups to bring the organization together and uplift team spirit.”