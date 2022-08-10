New Delhi: Techies and binge movie watchers – here’s an offer for you! Reliance Jio has announced Independece Day offer for its users. The Rs 2,999 prepaid plan comes with unlimited calling, 2.5GB daily data and 100 SMS per day for 365 days. Free gifts worth Rs 3,000 that comes under this plan include:Also Read - Make Your Independence Day 2022 Special; Visit These Most Fascinating Museums In India

75 GB of additional data

1 year of Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription

JioSecurity

JioCinema

JioTV

JioCloud

Rs 750 off Ajio

Rs 750 off on NetMeds

Rs 750 off on Ixigo

Jio Independence Day offer Vs other Jio plans

Reliance Jio already has a year-long plan in place. For a recharge of Rs 2879, you will get the following for 365 days:

Unlimited calls

100 SMS/day

2GB data/day

JioTV

JioCinema

JioSecurity

JioCloud

Reliance Jio also has a Rs 2545 plan that's valid for 336 days. Following are the plan details: