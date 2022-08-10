New Delhi: Techies and binge movie watchers – here’s an offer for you! Reliance Jio has announced Independece Day offer for its users. The Rs 2,999 prepaid plan comes with unlimited calling, 2.5GB daily data and 100 SMS per day for 365 days. Free gifts worth Rs 3,000 that comes under this plan include:Also Read - Make Your Independence Day 2022 Special; Visit These Most Fascinating Museums In India
- 75 GB of additional data
- 1 year of Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription
- JioSecurity
- JioCinema
- JioTV
- JioCloud
- Rs 750 off Ajio
- Rs 750 off on NetMeds
- Rs 750 off on Ixigo
Jio Independence Day offer Vs other Jio plans
Reliance Jio already has a year-long plan in place. For a recharge of Rs 2879, you will get the following for 365 days: Also Read - Independence Day 2022: As PM Modi Calls For 'Har Ghar Tiranga', HERE's How To Do It Properly
- Unlimited calls
- 100 SMS/day
- 2GB data/day
- JioTV
- JioCinema
- JioSecurity
- JioCloud
Reliance Jio also has a Rs 2545 plan that’s valid for 336 days. Following are the plan details: Also Read - Cutting Edge: Indian Army to Establish 5G Network Along Border to Improve Delivery of High-Speed Data
- Unlimited calls
- 100 SMS/day
- 1.5 GB data/day
- JioTV
- JioCinema
- JioSecurity
- JioCloud