Fresh Trouble Brews For BYJU’s As Lenders Seek Quicker Part-Payment Of $1.2 Billion Loan

Last month, global investment group Prosus put the fair value of its 9.67 per cent stake in BYJU'S at $578 million, which technically puts the current valuation of the edtech major at nearly $6 billion -- last valued at $22 billion.

New Delhi: The bad phase for BYJU’s, India’s most-valued startup, has apparently not ended. According to reports, some lenders have asked the edtech unicorn to repay part of a $1.2 billion loan they recently bought into as they renegotiate terms of the debt.

The report on Bloomberg said the lenders have hired Houlihan Lokey Inc. to advise them on amending covenants after BYJU’s allegedly violated terms, including a September deadline for filing its results for the year ended March 31, 2022. It also said that Rothchild and Co. is representing BYJU’s in the negotiation talks.

However, renegotiating the terms of the debt, including faster repayment are unlikely to be accepted since these lenders make up a minority and can’t sway the previously agreed terms, sources told IANS. This demand from creditors comes at a time when BYJU’s is in the process to restructure the loan, amid mounting losses. At least 51 per cent of the lenders have to agree with the new terms and conditions of the loan, including repayment. If this condition is not met, such a large loan issue cannot be rewritten and this is the standard clause in any term loan issue, as per the IANS report.

BYJU’s reported a loss of Rs 4,588 crore for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2021. The losses in 2020-21 fiscal widened from Rs 231.69 crore in 2019-20 while revenue during FY21 dropped to Rs 2,428 crore from Rs 2,511 crore in FY20. According to BYJU’s, the losses widened in FY21 mainly on account of deferment of some revenue and losses incurred from WhiteHat Jr.

In its September quarter results, Prosus classified BYJU’s as a non-controlling financial investment rather than an associate, as its shareholding dropped below 10 per cent.

Prosus had told IANS that the investment group has changed the accounting treatment for BYJU’s and in the subsequent reporting periods, “the company will be accounted for as an investment”.

Prosus hasn’t sold any of its stake in BYJU’S, which reported Rs 4,500 crore loss in FY21 due to accounting change (or Rs 12.5 crore loss daily), but “made Rs 27 crore in revenue per day in FY22”.

In October, the edtech major took an unsecured loan of Rs 300 crore from its subsidiary Aakash Educational Services, which it acquired for more than $950 million, to bolster its “principal business activities”. BYJU’S also raised $250 million from its existing investors in a fresh round of funding in October.

Recently, BYJU’s came under a lot of criticism after it laid off 2500 of its employees as a cost-cutting measure and almost immediately after the lay off, the company appointed football legend Lionel Messi as its brand ambassador for its social impact arm, Education for All.