New Delhi: Indian software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm Freshworks made its trading debut on US stock exchange Nasdaq on Wednesday and it was a strong one. The company was valued at USD 12.2 billion after it opened 21 per cent above the initial offering price of USD 36 apiece Shares of Freshworks opened at USD 43.5. The stock hit an intraday high of USD 48.75 on September 22. Freshworks sold 28.5 million common shares, raising USD 1 billion in proceeds, as per IANS report.

Girish Mathrubootham, in interviews with several media outlets, highlighted that the Freshworks initial public offering (IPO) created a lot of wealth for its employees as more than 500 of its employees turned crorepatis (millionaires). He further added that about 70, of these 500 employees, are under the age of 30, the IANS report.

Freshworks IPO, Valuation