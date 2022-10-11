New Delhi: On September 30, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.90 per cent. The country’s central bank is widely expected to announce another 50 basis point hike after its December meeting and close the year with a policy rate above 6 per cent.Also Read - Key Takeaways & Assessment Strategy Behind Reserve Bank Of India's Monetary Policy Decision

The repo rate of a country is simply but the interest rate at which the country's central bank lends money to recognized commercial banks. It is used as a tool by the central bank in the financial market to achieve the country's fiscal goals. An increased repo rate would result in increased borrowing costs as the banks would pass on the burden of the rate hike to consumers in the form of higher loan and deposit interest rates.

HERE’S HOW ASIAN COUNTRIES HAVE MAINTAINED THEIR POLICY RATES*

COUNTRY REPO RATE (%) REFERENCE Japan -0.1 Sep/22 Cambodia 0.73 Jun/22 Thailand 1 Sep/22 Taiwan 1.63 Sep/22 Malaysia 2.5 Sep/22 South Korea 2.5 Sep/22 Israel 2.75 Oct/22 Kuwait 3 Sep/22 Laos 3.1 Aug/22 Hong Kong 3.5 Sep/22 Macau 3.5 Sep/22 China 3.65 Oct/22 Oman 3.75 Sep/22 Saudi Arabia 3.75 Sep/22 Singapore 3.89 Sep/22 Bahrain 4 Sep/22 Iraq 4 Jul/22 Indonesia 4.25 Sep/22 Philippines 4.25 Sep/22 Jordan 4.5 Aug/22 Qatar 4.5 Sep/22 United Arab Emirates 4.5 Sep/22 Vietnam 5 Sep/22 Brunei 5.5 Jul/22 Bangladesh 5.75 Sep/22 India 5.9 Sep/22 Maldives 7 Sep/22 Myanmar 7 Sep/22 Bhutan 7.16 Aug/22 Azerbaijan 7.75 Sep/22 Lebanon 7.75 Aug/22 Nepal 8.5 Sep/22 Armenia 10 Sep/22 Georgia 11 Sep/22 Mongolia 12 Sep/22 Tajikistan 13.5 Sep/22 Kyrgyzstan 14 Aug/22 Kazakhstan 14.5 Sep/22 Sri Lanka 14.5 Oct/22 Pakistan 15 Oct/22 Uzbekistan 15 Sep/22 Iran 18 May/22

*Above data compiled from Tradingeconomics