From 4.8% In 1968 To 12% In 1999 To 7.1% At Present- A Look At Public Provident Fund’s Interest Rate Journey Over Years

PPF interest rate was last revised in April-June 2020, when it was slashed from 7.9 per cent to 7.1 per cent.

New Delhi: The government had recently announced a hike in small savings schemes’ interest rates by up to 70 basis points (bps) for the April-June quarter. However, the Public Provident Fund (PPF), that continues to be an attractive investment option offers only 7.1 per cent interest rate.

There was a time when PPF used to offer 12 per cent interest rate. The deposit limit at that point in time was just Rs 40,000 for two years and Rs 60,000 for 12 years.

PPF interest rate was last revised in April-June 2020, when it was slashed from 7.9 per cent to 7.1 per cent. Previously, in July-September quarter of 2019, it was cut. The last increase in PPF interest rate happened during October-December quarter of 2018 where it was raised from 7.6 per cent to 8 per cent.

PPF used to give an interest rate of 12 per cent during period 1 April 1986 to 31 March 1988, and 1 April 1988 to 14 January 2000. During the period 15 January 2000 and 28 February 2001, the PPF interest rate was 11 per cent.

In the last decade, PPF interest rate has varied between 7.1 per cent to 8.8 per cent. It was 8.8 per cent between 1 April 2012 and 31 March 2013. During the period 1 April 2013 and 31 March 2014, the PPF deposit limit was Rs 1 lakh. It was increased to Rs 1.5 lakh from 1 April 2014 onwards.

In 1968, when the PPF scheme started, the interest rate was just 4.8 per cent while the maximum investment limit was just Rs 15,000. This deposit limit continued till 31 March 1972 even though the interest rate between 1 April 1970 to 31 March 1973 was increased to 5 per cent.

Public Provident Fund Interest Rate History

Public Provident Fund Interest Rate History Period Interest Rate (In percentage) Limit for Investment (In Rs) 1 April 1968 to 31 March 1969 4.8 15000 1 April 1969 to 31 March 1970 4.8 15000 1 April 1970 to 31 March 1971 5 15000 1 April 1971 to 31 March 1972 5 15000 1 April 1972 to 31 March 1973 5 20000 1 April 1973 to 31 March 1974 5.3 20000 1 April 1974 to 31 July 1974 5.8 20000 1 August 1974 to 31 March 1975 7 20000 1 April 1975 to 31 March 1976 7 20000 1 April 1976 to 31 March 1977 7 20000 1 April 1977 to 31 March 1978 7.5 20000 1 April 1978 to 31 March 1979 7.5 30000 1 April 1979 to 31 March 1980 7.5 30000 1 April 1980 to 3 March 1981 8 30000 1 April 1981 to 31 March 1982 8.5 30000 1 April 1982 to 31 March 1983 8.5 40000 1 April 1983 to 31 March 1984 9 40000 1 April 1984 to 31 March 1985 9.5 40000 1 April 1985 to 31 March 1986 10 40000 1 April 1986 to 31 March 1988 12 40000 1 April 1988 to 31 March 1999 12 60000 1 April 1999 to 14 January 2000 12 60000 15 Jan 2000 to 28 Feb 2001 11 60000 1 March 2001 to 28 Feb 2002 9.5 60000 1 March 2002 to 31 March 2002 9 60000 1 April 2002 to 28 Feb 2003 9 70000 1 March 2003 to 31 March 2011 8 70000 1 April 2011 to 30 Nov 2011 8 100000 1 Dec 2011 to 31 March 2012 8.6 100000 1 April 2012 to 31 March 2013 8.8 100000 1 April 2013 to 31 March 2014 8.7 100000 1 April 2014 to 31 March 2016 8.7 150000 1 April 2016 to 30 Sept 2016 8.1 150000 1 Dec 2016 to 31 March 2017 8 150000 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017 7.9 150000 1 July 2017 to 30 Sept 2017 7.8 150000 1 Jan 2018 to 30 Sept 2018 7.6 150000 1 Oct 2018 to 30 June 2019 8 150000 1 July 2019 to 31 March 2020 7.9 150000 1 April 2020 to 30 Sept 2020 7.1 150000 1 Oct 2022 to 31 Dec 2022 7.1 150000 1 Jan 2023 to 31 March 2023 7.1 150000

Over the years, the PPF interest rate has gradually increased. The biggest jump in the interest rate was an additional of 2 per cent on 1 April 1986 taking the effective rate of interest up from 10 per cent to 12 per cent.

PPF depositors are hoping that the government will hike the interest rate in the next revision cycle.

