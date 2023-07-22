Home

From 5,000 Rupees to Rs 8,700 Crore: How Two Brothers Built a Poultry Empire from Scratch

Soundararajan Bangarusamy, Chairman at Suguna Group

New Delhi: India is one of the largest consumers as well as producer of poultry products and the industry has been thriving and growing exponentially since past several decades. While everyone today seems to be jumping on this booming industry’s bandwagon, two brothers from Tamil Nadu realised its potential nearly four decades ago.

Story Of Suguna Foods Private Limited

In 1986, two brothers from Udumalpet, Tamil Nadu, B Soundararajan and GB Sundararajan, started Suguna Foods Private Limited in Coimbatore. The company initially traded in poultry-related equipment, healthcare products, feed, and chicks. However, after three years in the trading business, the brothers realized that many farmers were giving up farming due to the large credit gap in the market.

The brothers saw an opportunity to help these farmers by providing them with the resources they needed to raise chickens.

When they started the business, the poultry industry was a small one, with a turnover of just Rs 400 crore. Today, it is a much larger industry, with a turnover of Rs 45,000 crore and growing at a rate of 15% year over year. However, it is not a simple business. Breeding chickens is a completely technology-driven process, and feed is capital-intensive. Today, managing over 18,000 farmers across the country with different cultures and languages is also a major challenge, as per the Economic Times.

Suguna Foods and International Attention

Suguna Foods’ unique business model of contract poultry farming and its success story have attracted the attention of international bodies such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

How Suguna Foods Survived the Covid-19 Lockdown

The emergence of the novel coronavirus in the wet market of Wuhan, China, in December 2019 had a profound impact on the global poultry industry. At the beginning of the pandemic, many people feared that the virus could be transmitted through meat, especially poultry. This led to a rapid decline in demand for poultry products, which hurt meat shop owners and poultry farmers alike.

In India, the poultry industry was particularly hard hit. The country is one of the world’s largest producers and consumers of poultry meat, and the industry employs millions of people. The lockdown that was imposed in India in March 2020 to contain the spread of the virus further exacerbated the crisis.

One of the poultry companies that was affected by the pandemic was Suguna Foods, a leading poultry company based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Suguna Foods lost a significant amount of revenue during the lockdown, as per Your story.

However, Suguna Foods was determined to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic. The company took a number of steps to protect its employees and customers, including implementing strict hygiene protocols and testing all of its chickens for the virus. Suguna Foods also launched a number of marketing campaigns to reassure consumers about the safety of poultry products.

As a result of these efforts, Suguna Foods was able to gradually recover from the pandemic. The company’s sales have now returned to pre-pandemic levels, and it has even expanded its operations.

