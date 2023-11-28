Home

Business

From A Barren Land To India’s Largest Port City: Here’s How Mundra Port Transformed Over Years

From A Barren Land To India’s Largest Port City: Here’s How Mundra Port Transformed Over Years

Since its inception, the Mundra Port has ascended to prominence and contributed over Rs 2.25 lakh crore to the state and national exchequer over the past 25 years.

On October 8 this year, the Mundra Port in Gujarat completed 25 years of its operations, highlighting its expansion and evolution as one of the largest ports globally.

New Delhi: Considered as an infrastructural marvel, the mega port at Mundra is a major economic gateway that caters to the northern hinterland of India with multimodal connectivity. Interestingly, this is the all-weather port that is the largest commercial port in India with state-of-the-art infrastructure. From a barren land to India’s largest port city, the Mundra port has been transformed over the years.

Trending Now

Earlier operated by Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone Limited (MPSEZ) owned by Adani Group, the port was later expanded into Adani Ports & SEZ Limited (APSEZ) managing several ports. In FY 2020–21, the Mundra Port handled 144.4 million tonnes of cargo and port currently it handles over 155 MT (highest in India), which constitutes nearly 11 per cent of India’s maritime cargo. Moreover, the port handles nearly 33 per cent of India’s container traffic.

You may like to read

How Mundra Port Evolved Over The Years

The Mundra Port since its inception has ascended to prominence and has contributed over Rs 2.25 lakh crore to the state and national exchequer over the past 25 years. Also, it has generated employment exceeding 7.5 crore man-days.

From a handful of tonnes in 1998, Mundra went on to handle 100 MMT in 2014, the first in India to do so. Today, the port handles over 155 MMT (again the first in India), which constitutes nearly 11 per cent of India’s maritime cargo.

Mundra is also the export-import gateway for container traffic. About 33 per cent of India’s container traffic flows through the port across a dedicated freight corridor that offers the unique facility of double-stack containers from the northern hinterland to Mundra.

What Gautam Adani Says on Mundra Port

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said, “Mundra, for me, is much more than just a port. It is the beachhead of a horizon of possibilities for the entire Adani Group. 25 years ago, when we started the journey, we dreamt of a beacon that would represent India’s march forward. The heartbeat of this commitment resonates not just in Mundra but throughout the nation and echoes in the confidence of every stakeholder who had the faith to sail on this journey with us.”

“Along with our employees and partners, we did not merely construct a port; we sculpted an emblem of global excellence, transforming an entire region and crafting new blueprints. Our confidence has never been higher and Mundra will continue to trailblaze, setting benchmarks on the global canvas,” the Chairman added.

Know All About Mundra Port

The multi-purpose terminals at the Mundra port contain nine berths of a total 1.8 thousand meters long with alongside depths ranging from 9 to 16.5 meters. Berth 1 is 275 meters long with alongside depth of 15.5 meters and can accommodate vessels to 75 thousand DWT. Berth 2 is 180 meters long with alongside depth of 13 meters and can accommodate vessels to 30 thousand DWT.

That is significant to note that the Mundra Port offers 21 closed dockside warehouses with capacity for 1.37 lakh (137 thousand) square meters to store wheat, sugar, rice, fertilizer, raw material for fertilizer and de-oiled cakes.

Apart from this, the Mundra port also offers 8.8 lakh (880 thousand) square meters of open storage for steel sheets, coils, plate, clinker, scrap, salt, coke, bentonite, and coal. An additional 26 thousand square meters of open storage is available alongside the railway. The port also offers a wheat-cleaning facility with capacity to handle 1200 metric tons per day and a rice-sorting and –grading facility that can handle 500 metric tons per day.

Adani Group’s Mundra Port Completes 25 Years

On October 8 this year, the Mundra Port in Gujarat completed 25 years of its operations, highlighting its expansion and evolution as one of the largest ports globally.

Since berthing its first ship, MT Alpha on October 7, 1998, the port has been positioning itself as one of the premier and technologically advanced ports on the global map.

CEO and Whole Time Director, Karan Adani said, “What was once barren is now India’s EXIM gateway and an extraordinary global hub for trade and commerce. I would say, very confidently, that we have succeeded in creating a powerful catalyst for India’s growth – and I also believe that our journey has just begun.”

Mundra Port serves the vast northern hinterland with seamless multimodal connectivity. Spread over 35,000 acres, Mundra boasts of state-of-the-art facilities including the largest coal, natural gas, and auto terminals.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.