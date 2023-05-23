Home

From Buying Mangoes To Donating at Temples: Here’s How Indians Are Offloading Rs 2,000 Notes

People are also thronging the markets to spend their Rs 2,000 notes on products ranging from mangoes to luxury watches. Photo: India.com

Mumbai: In a significant decision, the Reserve Bank of India last week decided to withdraw Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation but said they will continue to remain as legal tender. The central bank advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect. However, the RBI said that citizens will continue to be able to deposit Rs 2000 banknotes into their bank accounts and/or exchange them into banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch up to September 30, 2023.

Increasing Purchase of Daily Essentials

Now many people across the country are increasing the purchase of their daily essentials and even are buying premium branded goods to avoid exchanging Rs 2,000 notes. They are also thronging the markets to spend their Rs 2,000 notes on products ranging from mangoes to luxury watches. The latest move from the RBI has pushed many people to donate huge amounts of Rs 2,000 notes at temples.

Mohammad Azhar, a mango seller at Crawford Market in Mumbai told Reuters that a lot of people are using Rs 2,000 notes to pay for mangoes since Saturday. He said on a daily basis, he gets 8-10 notes now and he accepts it.

Saying that he has no other option, he said he will deposit everything at once before September 30.

Jump in Transaction With Rs 2,000 Notes

From the time of the RBI announcement on the withdrawal of Rs 2,000, Michael Martis, store manager at a Rado store in Mumbai said he is witnessing a huge jump in the transaction with Rs 2,000 notes. “That has increased our watch sales to 3-4 pieces per day from 1-2 previously,” Martis was quoted as saying by Live Mint.

Increasing Donations In Temples

Since the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes, the temple administration of Maa Jwala Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district found 400 notes of Rs 2,000 denomination in their donation boxes.

