New Delhi: Several rules ranging from LPG cylinder delivery to the new railway timetable are changing from November 1, 2021. These changes will have a significant effect on the common man’s pocket and thus one should know it all in detail to avoid any inconvenience in day-to-day life.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Hike Burns a Hole in Common Man's Pocket Ahead of Diwali. Check Latest Fuel Rates
Here are some rules that are going to change from next month. Also Read - Consumers Will Soon Get Small LPG Cylinders, Financial Services Through Ration Shops | Details Here
- LPG delivery system: All LPG gas cylinder consumers must know that a new set of rules will kick in from November 1, 2021. Those who have been getting Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder home-delivered till now, have to follow a new rule from next month. The consumers will have to furnish a one-time password (OTP) for delivery of LPG cylinders at their homes. The change comes as part of the new Delivery Authentication Code (DAC).
- Banks to revise charges on deposits and withdrawals: With effect from November 1, Bank of Baroda (BOB) will revise its charges for deposit and withdrawal of money beyond its new prescribed limit. The new charges would apply to savings as well as salaried account holders. Bank of India, PNB, Axis and Central Bank can also take a decision in this matter soon.
- LPG prices: On the basis of crude rates in the global markets, the oil marketing companies revise the prices of LPG on the first day of every month. Thus, customers can expect another rise in their cooking gas cylinders from next month.
- Railway Time Table: Indian Railways is going to make changes in the time table of trains across the country. The new timings will kick in from November 1. According to the information received, 13 thousand passenger trains and 7 thousand goods trains have been included in this change. Apart from this, the timings of about 30 Rajdhani trains running in the country will also be changed.