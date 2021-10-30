New Delhi: Several rules ranging from LPG cylinder delivery to the new railway timetable are changing from November 1, 2021. These changes will have a significant effect on the common man’s pocket and thus one should know it all in detail to avoid any inconvenience in day-to-day life.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Hike Burns a Hole in Common Man's Pocket Ahead of Diwali. Check Latest Fuel Rates

Here are some rules that are going to change from next month.