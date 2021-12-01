New Delhi: Several changes, that will directly hit the lives of the common man at all levels, kicked in from December 1, 2021. While some of them came as a relief, other amendments are expected to burn another hole in Aam Aadmi’s pocket. From processing fees on EMI transactions (done via SBI credit cards) to a hike in prices of matchboxes and LPG, various changes are being implemented from today.Also Read - RBI Slaps Penalty Of Rs 1 Crore On SBI For Irregularities In Regulatory Compliance

Take a look at these big rules that are going to change from December 1

Also Read - Massive Jump! India's GDP Likely to Grow 8.1 Per Cent in Q2 FY22, Says SBI Report

SBI Credit Card: From December 1, the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) is changing processing fees on EMI transactions done through its credit cards. The bank will charge a processing fee of Rs 99 and levy taxes on EMI transactions made at retail outlets as well as e-commerce websites. “Dear Cardholder, We would like to inform you that with effect from 01 Dec 2021, Processing Fee of Rs. 99 + applicable taxes will be levied on all Merchant EMI transactions done at Merchant outlet/website/app. We thank you for your continued patronage. Please click here to know more about Merchant EMI Processing Fee,” the mail from SBICPSL read. Also Read - Big Update For SBI Credit Card Users: They Will Pay Extra Rs 99, Tax For EMI Transactions From Dec 1 | Details Here

LPG Price: Oil marketing companies revised the prices of LPG on the first day of every month depending on the crude rates in the international markets. The price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 100 per cylinder. Following the fresh hike, the price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2101 in Delhi. The price of LPG commercial cylinder in Mumbai is Rs 2,051 per cylinder. In Kolkata, the price is Rs 2,174.50 per cylinder. The LPG commercial gas cylinder price in Chennai is 2,234.50 per cylinder.

Matchbox prices: In view of a rise in production cost, triggered by an increase in the rate of raw materials, consumers will have to pay Rs 2 for a packet of matchboxes effective December 1. However, they would get more matchsticks in a box when they buy it at Rs 2, up from 36 matchsticks to 50 per box. “The proposed price increase comes after a gap of 14 years”, Secretary of the National Small Matchbox Manufacturers Association, V.S. Sethurathinam had said.

The price of raw materials have increased leading to a jump in cost of production, he said adding “we have no other option but to increase the selling (Maximum Retail Price) price.” The price of all the 14 key raw materials has increased. “A kilo of red phosphorous has increased from Rs 410 to Rs 850, wax from Rs 72 to Rs 85, potassium chlorate Rs 68 to Rs 80, splints (sticks) from Rs 42 to Rs 48. Outer box Rs 42 to Rs 55 and inner box from Rs 38 to Rs 48. Like this, the price of all raw materials have increased manifold,” he told PTI.

PNB Savings Deposit Interest Rates: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has slashed interest rates on savings deposits by 10 basis points (bps) for account balance less than Rs 10 lakh and by 5 basis points (bps) for an account balance of Rs 10 lakh and above to 2.80% p.a and 2.85% p.a respectively. The new rates came into effect from Dec 1, 2021. Earlier, the bank had slashed the interest rate on savings accounts on 1 September 2021.